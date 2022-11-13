Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 27,727 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 27,727 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Price Performance

NYSE PPG opened at $130.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $177.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.22 and its 200-day moving average is $121.30.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.83.

PPG Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.