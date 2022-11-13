Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a growth of 119.5% from the October 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 16,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at $13,424,506. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,422 shares of company stock worth $751,113.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Huntington Bancshares stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Shares of HBANP stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.65. 35,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,396. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.77. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $26.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2813 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

