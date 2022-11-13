Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) PT Lowered to SEK 75

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVYGet Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from SEK 85 to SEK 75 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Up 9.4 %

HSQVY stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. Husqvarna AB has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $32.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.63.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and cutting and surface preparation equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

