iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) PT Lowered to C$80.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday.

iA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of iA Financial stock opened at $51.96 on Thursday. iA Financial has a 52-week low of $45.27 and a 52-week high of $66.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.66 and a 200 day moving average of $51.94.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

