IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Lowered to $67.00 at Piper Sandler

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of IAC from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of IAC from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of IAC from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of IAC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $124.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.36.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $50.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.91. IAC has a twelve month low of $43.80 and a twelve month high of $140.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.99.

In related news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 143,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.79 per share, with a total value of $4,999,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,524,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,807,424.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have purchased 433,400 shares of company stock valued at $14,996,522 over the last ninety days. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,044,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in IAC by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in IAC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,697,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in IAC by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,016,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,462,000 after buying an additional 694,197 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IAC by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

