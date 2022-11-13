Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on IBDRY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Iberdrola from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Iberdrola from €14.00 ($14.00) to €14.10 ($14.10) in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

IBDRY stock opened at $43.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.65. Iberdrola has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $49.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola ( OTCMKTS:IBDRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Iberdrola will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

