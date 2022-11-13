Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.57

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.57 and traded as low as $10.32. Iberdrola shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 28,960 shares.
Iberdrola Trading Up 1.8 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.57.
About Iberdrola
Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iberdrola (IBDSF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.