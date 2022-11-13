IDEX (IDEX) Achieves Market Cap of $32.56 Million

IDEX (IDEX) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. One IDEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0483 or 0.00000292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX has a market cap of $32.56 million and $19.97 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.28 or 0.00582665 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,014.86 or 0.30350086 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000086 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 673,858,614 tokens. The Reddit community for IDEX is https://reddit.com/r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex. The official website for IDEX is idex.io.

IDEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform.IDEX is bringing its DEX to multiple high-performance blockchains. IDEX is currently available on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, with Polkadot and others to follow. Bridging the IDEX token to each blockchain enables stakers to secure IDEX’s L2 on all networks. In return, stakers earn 50% of the trading fees on all IDEX products.Scaling: IDEX uses Merkle roots to batch settle transactions, to reduce gas and congestion issues.IDEX rebranded its token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here..0”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

