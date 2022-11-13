ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Short Interest Down 38.2% in October

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the October 15th total of 17,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ImmuCell by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP raised its position in shares of ImmuCell by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 71,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ImmuCell by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 37,081 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of ImmuCell by 358.1% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 82,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 64,137 shares during the period. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ImmuCell Stock Performance

ICCC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,196. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ImmuCell has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $10.96. The firm has a market cap of $58.20 million, a PE ratio of 250.42 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.20.

ImmuCell Company Profile

ImmuCell ( NASDAQ:ICCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. ImmuCell had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter.

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

