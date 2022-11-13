Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IMCR has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen started coverage on Immunocore in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunocore presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.17.

IMCR opened at $61.36 on Thursday. Immunocore has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $62.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Immunocore ( NASDAQ:IMCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $38.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.29 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 33.77% and a negative net margin of 59.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunocore will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMCR. Dalton Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Immunocore during the second quarter valued at about $373,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,552,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,306,000 after acquiring an additional 80,479 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Immunocore by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,859,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,598,000 after acquiring an additional 613,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Immunocore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

