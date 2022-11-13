IndiGG Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and $259,011.77 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IndiGG has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. One IndiGG token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000929 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

