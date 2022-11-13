Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Buys 22,280 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,280 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $29,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,801,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.46 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $81.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

