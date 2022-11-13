Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Buys 39,980 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 169.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,980 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of RH worth $13,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of RH by 1,490.0% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 61.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of RH by 362.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in RH by 33.0% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

RH stock opened at $291.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.10. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $658.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.03 and its 200 day moving average is $269.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.20 million. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.69%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 24.74 EPS for the current year.

In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total transaction of $676,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total transaction of $676,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,365 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,819. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on RH shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of RH from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of RH from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.38.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

