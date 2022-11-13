Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $16.97 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,381 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $16,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332,721 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $395,481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 10,232.5% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,043,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,662 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $38.41 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $308.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average is $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

