Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $22.32 Million Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 195,852 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,356 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $22,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in VMware by 19.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 687 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in VMware by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 75.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in VMware by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,321 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware Stock Up 1.2 %

VMW stock opened at $115.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $136.85. The company has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.