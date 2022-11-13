Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $26.37 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,788 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,782 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $26,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Applied Materials by 16.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 141,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $18,643,000 after acquiring an additional 20,444 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,393 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 40.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.58.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $110.53 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.30 and a 200-day moving average of $97.62.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

