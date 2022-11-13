Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Purchases 20,434 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,434 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $19,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.9 %

Dollar General stock opened at $249.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,745.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,745.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $1,177,234.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,715,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.85.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

