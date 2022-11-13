Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 957,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,769 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 2.5% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of CVS Health worth $88,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in CVS Health by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,934,465,000 after buying an additional 8,531,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,321,923,000 after buying an additional 2,628,740 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $262,167,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CVS Health by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,997,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CVS Health by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,028,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,622,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $97.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.85.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

Several brokerages have commented on CVS. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.86.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.