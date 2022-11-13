Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.

Ingersoll Rand has decreased its dividend by an average of 78.3% annually over the last three years. Ingersoll Rand has a payout ratio of 3.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ingersoll Rand to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.6%.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $55.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.64. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $93,128.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at $379,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,636 shares of company stock worth $2,207,365. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after acquiring an additional 823,749 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 97.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,270,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,980,000 after acquiring an additional 628,086 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 6,453.3% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 511,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,730,000 after acquiring an additional 503,231 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 21.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,204,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,977,000 after acquiring an additional 391,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 33.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,111,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,787,000 after acquiring an additional 281,134 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on IR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.20.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.