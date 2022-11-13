Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-$7.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INGR. UBS Group began coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

INGR stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.56. 286,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,265. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $101.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 42.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at about $634,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 51.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,315,000 after purchasing an additional 113,400 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 39.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 9.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

