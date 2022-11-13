Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.28

Shares of Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and traded as high as $11.57. Inpex shares last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 20,869 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

