InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Price Target Raised to €10.30

InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €10.20 ($10.20) to €10.30 ($10.30) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

InPost Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS INPOY opened at $3.72 on Thursday. InPost has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $8.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03.

Get InPost alerts:

InPost Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. It operates through four segments: APM (automated parcel machines), To-Door, Mondial Relay, and International Other. The APM segment focuses on the delivery of parcels to automated parcel machines.

Receive News & Ratings for InPost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.