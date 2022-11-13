InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Price Target Raised to €10.30

InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €10.20 ($10.20) to €10.30 ($10.30) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
InPost Trading Up 8.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS INPOY opened at $3.72 on Thursday. InPost has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $8.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03.
InPost Company Profile
