Insider Buying: Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQG) Insider Purchases A$78,007.93 in Stock

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQG – Get Rating) insider Mike Roche bought 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$167.40 ($108.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$78,007.93 ($50,654.50).
The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, November 6th. This is a boost from Macquarie Group’s previous Interim dividend of $2.72. Macquarie Group’s payout ratio is 47.24%.
