Insider Buying: Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) CEO Purchases $38,700.50 in Stock

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) CEO Brandon Solano purchased 24,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $38,700.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 89,319 shares in the company, valued at $140,230.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rave Restaurant Group Trading Down 1.3 %

RAVE stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 million, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Rave Restaurant Group alerts:

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 72.18% and a return on equity of 81.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RAVE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Rave Restaurant Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 166.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.37% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rave Restaurant Group

(Get Rating)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.