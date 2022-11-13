Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 14.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 13.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $4,395,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 72,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,640,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 56.6% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

ATO stock opened at $110.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.34 and a 200-day moving average of $111.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $88.96 and a 12 month high of $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

