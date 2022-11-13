Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 44.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 16,136 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $521,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WEC opened at $93.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.48 and its 200-day moving average is $98.80. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.59%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WEC. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.90.

In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

