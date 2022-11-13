Inspire Investing LLC Has $337,000 Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Stryker by 720.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 41.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 333.3% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $224.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.73. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.74.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.