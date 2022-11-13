Inspire Investing LLC Has $343,000 Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKG opened at $129.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.46. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.84.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.02. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.54%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.89.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

