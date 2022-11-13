Inspire Investing LLC Increases Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 360.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,934 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,166 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 751,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,832,000 after purchasing an additional 581,004 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $20,823,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 720,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,308,000 after acquiring an additional 317,619 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,637,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,232,000 after purchasing an additional 207,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 33.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,403,000 after purchasing an additional 190,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $44.07 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

SNV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

