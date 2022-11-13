Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,706 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ADTRAN by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,292,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,998,000 after purchasing an additional 152,474 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 6.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,242,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,379,000 after acquiring an additional 139,069 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,777,000 after acquiring an additional 16,212 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,643,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,316,000 after acquiring an additional 71,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 15.1% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 998,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,427,000 after acquiring an additional 131,279 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ADTRAN

In other ADTRAN news, CEO Brian Protiva sold 26,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $652,984.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 330,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,146,205.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADTRAN Stock Performance

ADTRAN Dividend Announcement

ADTRAN stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $25.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $967.96 million, a P/E ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -56.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADTN shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ADTRAN to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

About ADTRAN

(Get Rating)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.