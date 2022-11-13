Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stock Position in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,117 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,644 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC owned about 0.11% of Azure Power Global worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZRE. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000.

Shares of Azure Power Global stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. Azure Power Global Limited has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80.

AZRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Azure Power Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Azure Power Global from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

