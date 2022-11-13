Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,488,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,667,000 after purchasing an additional 24,961 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 269,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 10.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $283.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.05 and a 52-week high of $334.99.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $216.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.02 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 18.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KNSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total value of $1,110,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,441 shares in the company, valued at $99,410,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total value of $1,110,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,441 shares in the company, valued at $99,410,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total value of $1,401,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,573,892.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,976 shares of company stock worth $2,950,477 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.