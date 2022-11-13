International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 172.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in International Business Machines by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in International Business Machines by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,931,000 after buying an additional 34,090 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in International Business Machines by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 3,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $143.17 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $144.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.70. The stock has a market cap of $129.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.50, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 481.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

