International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,730,500 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the October 15th total of 19,297,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,820.3 days.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Up 14.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BABWF traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.74. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,871. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

