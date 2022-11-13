International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,263,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,627,407,000 after buying an additional 3,811,743 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 196.0% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,995,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,534,000 after buying an additional 3,307,625 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 35.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,057,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,564,000 after buying an additional 1,329,598 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 13,649.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 994,883 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 117.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,450,000 after buying an additional 860,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.97. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $50.23.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

IP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

