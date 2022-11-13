Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Intevac Price Performance

IVAC stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.86. The stock has a market cap of $134.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.65. Intevac has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $5.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Intevac by 31.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,903,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 451,957 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Intevac by 1,365.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 197,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 184,346 shares during the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intevac during the first quarter worth approximately $678,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Intevac during the first quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, Westerly Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intevac by 17.5% during the first quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 690,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems primarily in the United States and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

Featured Articles

