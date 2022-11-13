Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Receives $67.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $2,973,433.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 410.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $52.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $34.43 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average of $52.32.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

