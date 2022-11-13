Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Receives $67.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.50.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $2,973,433.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $52.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $34.43 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average of $52.32.
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.
