Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000,000 shares, a growth of 112.8% from the October 15th total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.78.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $7.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $265.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,188,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,792. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.12 and its 200-day moving average is $215.92. The firm has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.94, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $369.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,953 shares of company stock worth $15,867,996 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 124.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,473,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,651,352,000 after buying an additional 3,038,455 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,902,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,761,000 after buying an additional 1,504,353 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,156,788,000 after buying an additional 816,066 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,987,000 after buying an additional 621,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $121,152,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

