Invesco High Income Trust II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VLT)

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
Invesco High Income Trust II has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years.
Invesco High Income Trust II Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE VLT opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.73. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $14.85.
Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile
Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
