Invesco High Income Trust II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VLT)

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Invesco High Income Trust II has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Invesco High Income Trust II alerts:

Invesco High Income Trust II Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE VLT opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.73. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 32.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 19.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 6.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 11.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.