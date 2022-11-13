Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0403 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
IQI stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $13.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
