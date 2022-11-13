Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0403 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

IQI stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $13.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $194,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 1,008.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 36,314 shares in the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

