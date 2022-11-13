Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Short Interest Up 222.3% in October

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 310,100 shares, a growth of 222.3% from the October 15th total of 96,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Stock Performance

PSCE traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.44. 269,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,862. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $12.55.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

