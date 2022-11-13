Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0371 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VTN opened at $9.68 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 399,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 15.0% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 179,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 93.3% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 145,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 70,315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 141.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

