Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0371 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:VTN opened at $9.68 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (VTN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.