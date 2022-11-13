Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

NVTA has been the topic of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Invitae from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen cut Invitae from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen cut Invitae from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Benchmark cut shares of Invitae from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Invitae from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.79.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $876.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.59. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $133.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.80 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 617.65% and a negative return on equity of 30.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invitae will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $100,486.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 788,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $32,068.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 386,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $100,486.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 788,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,384.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,735 shares of company stock valued at $152,009 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 200.0% in the third quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 18.2% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

