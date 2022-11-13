Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Short Interest Update

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the October 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Ion Beam Applications Stock Performance

Ion Beam Applications stock remained flat at $14.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. Ion Beam Applications has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.57.

Get Ion Beam Applications alerts:

Ion Beam Applications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Ion Beam Applications SA develops, manufactures, and supports medical devices and software solutions for cancer treatments in Belgium, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators, and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment develops, fabricates, and services medical and industrial particle accelerators, and proton therapy systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Ion Beam Applications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ion Beam Applications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.