iPower (NYSE:IPW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
iPower Price Performance
iPower stock opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. iPower has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $3.85.
About iPower
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iPower (IPW)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.