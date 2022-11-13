IPVERSE (IPV) One Day Trading Volume Tops $15,298.91

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One IPVERSE token can now be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IPVERSE has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. IPVERSE has a market capitalization of $467.10 million and approximately $15,298.91 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.17 or 0.00580907 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,009.38 or 0.30258499 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About IPVERSE

IPVERSE launched on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IPVERSE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IPVERSE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IPVERSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

