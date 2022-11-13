IPVERSE Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $467.10 Million (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. Over the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. IPVERSE has a market capitalization of $467.10 million and $16,143.71 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IPVERSE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.02 or 0.00582651 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,055.12 or 0.30357437 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000087 BTC.

IPVERSE Profile

IPVERSE was first traded on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io.

Buying and Selling IPVERSE

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IPVERSE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IPVERSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

