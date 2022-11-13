iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.70.

IRTC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $198.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies Stock Up 12.1 %

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $110.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.05 and a 200 day moving average of $133.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 1.48. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $86.73 and a 1 year high of $169.54.

Insider Activity

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $103.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.43 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.79% and a negative return on equity of 39.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $367,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,264.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $367,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,264.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,554,357.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,927,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,186,447 in the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $84,724,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,237,000 after buying an additional 534,300 shares during the last quarter. LTS One Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 51.0% in the second quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,746,000 after buying an additional 515,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 130.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 486,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,501,000 after buying an additional 275,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 21.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 823,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,116,000 after buying an additional 144,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.