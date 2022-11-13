iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Lifted by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,284,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,275 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 10.3% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $76,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,045,288,000 after buying an additional 1,668,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,321,000 after purchasing an additional 290,163 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,951 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,785,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,083 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,965,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,969 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

BATS:IEFA traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.57. The company had a trading volume of 10,644,631 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.32. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

