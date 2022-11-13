iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Nwam LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,412 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.57. 10,644,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.56 and a 200-day moving average of $59.32.

